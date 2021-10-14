E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In other E2open Parent news, Director Chinh Chu bought 28,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $3,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,670,148 shares of company stock valued at $19,553,674. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 1,302,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

