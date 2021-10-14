PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.43.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE PSK traded up C$0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 49.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.86. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.88 and a 1-year high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.