104,092 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 2.4% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,124,000 after purchasing an additional 194,714 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 57,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,250. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

