Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 97,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $5.52 on Thursday, reaching $450.82. The company had a trading volume of 44,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,364. The company’s fifty day moving average is $453.08 and its 200 day moving average is $410.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49. The stock has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

