531 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 90,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 100,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,527 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

NYSE GS traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $387.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,493. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.69 and a 200-day moving average of $373.96.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

