Altium Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KALV. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KALV stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. 5,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,399. The company has a market capitalization of $432.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KALV shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

