Advisory Resource Group Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 267,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisory Resource Group owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 122,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,676. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

