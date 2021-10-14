Altium Capital Management LP Invests $1.57 Million in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $275,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTG stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.84 million and a P/E ratio of -15.56. Portage Biotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRTG shares. B. Riley started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

