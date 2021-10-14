Altium Capital Management LP Invests $3.37 Million in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 728,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.64% of Repro Med Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Repro Med Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 82,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 77,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Repro Med Systems by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 132,656 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:KRMD remained flat at $$2.73 on Thursday. 1,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,600. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 million, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

