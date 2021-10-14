$0.17 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Repay posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 107.2% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 255,650 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,258,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 103.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

RPAY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,125. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Repay has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

