United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $56,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 292,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,983. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

