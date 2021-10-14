Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.27. Plains GP posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after buying an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after buying an additional 2,282,622 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after buying an additional 1,871,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,589. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

