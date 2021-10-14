Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Increases By 116.4%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the September 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IDEXY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of IDEXY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.65. 195,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,301. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.