Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Down 64.6% in September

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GENGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 79,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,016. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Gear Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.82.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

