Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORZCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Orezone Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.39.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

