Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORZCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Orezone Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.39.
About Orezone Gold
