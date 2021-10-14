Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $13.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $548.03. 22,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.92. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

