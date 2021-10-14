PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,725,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789,877 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 4.3% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,086,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $10.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.92. The company had a trading volume of 320,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.54 and a 200 day moving average of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $313.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

