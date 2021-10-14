Altium Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 20,655 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock traded up $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $242.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,026. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $264.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.94 and its 200 day moving average is $205.81.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.