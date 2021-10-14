Altium Capital Management LP Invests $4.93 Million in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. Nocturne Acquisition comprises approximately 1.1% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 3.37% of Nocturne Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBTC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,874,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,479,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,437,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,331,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nocturne Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Thursday. 57 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

