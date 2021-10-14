Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Fidus Investment comprises approximately 1.4% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth $326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 57.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth $663,000. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDUS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.64. 1,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,054. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 82.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

