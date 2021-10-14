Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.54). Oak Street Health reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 226.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,325. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $2,999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,701,414.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 819,406 shares of company stock valued at $44,010,720. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 43.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 447.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.