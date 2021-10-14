United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 931 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $65,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,043,000 after purchasing an additional 627,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

SPGI stock traded up $9.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $440.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.88. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

