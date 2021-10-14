United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 37,964 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,964 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.58% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $89,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.89. 2,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,324. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $158.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.