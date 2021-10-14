Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $78.00

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

