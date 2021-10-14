United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,141 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.61% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $140,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.02. 374,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,764,453. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.56 and a 12-month high of $110.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

