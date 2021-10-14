Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.44. 103,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

