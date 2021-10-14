iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,301,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,324 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.25% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $381,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,806,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,905 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,553,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,559,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,210,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGIB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.99. 22,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,727. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.