$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. ASGN reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,113. ASGN has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.