PIXEL (PXL) Trading 62.2% Higher Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 33.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $451.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 62.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.64 or 0.01043901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.03 or 0.00338295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.02 or 0.00299728 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00036428 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

