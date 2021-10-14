Phore (PHR) Hits One Day Volume of $14,236.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $14,236.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.57 or 0.00386559 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,223,287 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

