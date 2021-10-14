MX Token Hits Market Cap of $122.39 Million (MX)

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, MX Token has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. MX Token has a market capitalization of $122.39 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00248674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00096160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

MX Token Profile

MX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 554,549,955 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for MX Token is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX Token Coin Trading

