The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Trading Up 6.2%

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.75 million, a P/E ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

