Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,419,800 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the September 15th total of 3,879,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 725.8 days.

OTCMKTS STOSF remained flat at $$5.14 during trading on Thursday. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

About Santos

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

