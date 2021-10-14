CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Up 127.0% in September

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 964,400 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the September 15th total of 424,800 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.99. 7,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,037. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $69.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $4,363,825.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

