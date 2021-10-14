Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 5.1% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $18,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSU. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.00.

KSU traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.93. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 221.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

