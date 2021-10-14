Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Rises By 135.3%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,195. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

