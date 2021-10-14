Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $9.97 Million Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,281 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 48.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 213.7% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 0.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS OSTRU traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 3,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

