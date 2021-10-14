Unified Trust Company N.A. Sells 143 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Unified Trust Company N.A. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 79,687 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $121.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,741. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.72.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.