Cim Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 148,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

