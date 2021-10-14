Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.7% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $226.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.05 and its 200-day moving average is $221.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $155.15 and a 52-week high of $229.96.

