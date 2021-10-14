Huber Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Huber Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.22. 59,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,737. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

