Huber Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Huber Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 57,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.66.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

