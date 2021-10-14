Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Xperi worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,177,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,053,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,316,000 after acquiring an additional 204,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,137,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,785 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

XPER traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,724. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

