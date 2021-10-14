Analysts Set Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Target Price at $1.58

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.44.

GPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

