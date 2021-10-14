Huber Capital Management LLC Sells 30,871 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Huber Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,871 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 97,557 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.17. 2,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $595.10 million, a P/E ratio of -101.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.