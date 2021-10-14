Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3,668.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 1.2% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,047. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

