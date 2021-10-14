Coatue Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after buying an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

INTU stock traded up $13.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $548.79. 20,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $550.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $312.05 and a one year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

