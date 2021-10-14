Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners accounts for about 3.0% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $16,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHLX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.79. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

