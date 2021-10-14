Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $968,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 236.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.95.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.95. 436,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,805,961. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.45.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.