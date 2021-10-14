Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.90. The company had a trading volume of 363,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,930. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $89.39 and a one year high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.01.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.